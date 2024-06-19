Over 150 pride flags vandalized outside Stonewall Monument

Stonewall Inn, birthplace of the modern gay-rights movement, festooned with gay-pride banners and flags the weekend after Gay Pride Day 30 June 2012
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Over 150 Pride flags at the Stonewall National Monument in New York City were snapped in half and left on the street, Gay City News reports.

A caretaker of the display, Steven Love Menendez, discovered the flags lying around when he did his morning rounds. He had only just installed the flags earlier this month in celebration of Pride Month.

“It’s disappointing because this is the eighth year of this installation and there was no vandalism in the first six years,” Menendez said. “Last year was the first time.”

Menendez said that, of the 250 flags on the display, three-quarters had been vandalized in the act. Police are currently investigating the incident.

The monument has been quickly restored to its original state. Menendez says it’s already back up for the public to see.

This incident comes nearly a year after…

