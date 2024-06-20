Gay lawmaker Noah Arbit is fighting for hate crimes protections in Michigan

Michigan State Rep. Noah Arbit
Photo: Michigan House Democrats

Michigan state Rep. Noah Arbit, who at 27 was the youngest LGBTQ+ person ever elected to serve in the Michigan Legislature, is a man in motion.

In college, Arbit majored in Comparative Politics and Jewish Studies and took a semester off to volunteer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Her loss to Donald Trump was a clarion call to public service for the 21-year-old.

After college, Arbit joined Michigan gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer’s successful campaign and later worked as a fundraiser for Michigan House Democrats.

Following the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh in October, 2018 — the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in U.S. history — Arbit founded the…

