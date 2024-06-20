Trump campaign makes bizarre pitch to LGBTQ+ voters

By
Gay Today
June 20, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

Former President Donald Trump makes an appearance at a town hall meeting hosted by the conservative group Turning Point Action at Dream City Church in Phoenix on June 6, 2024.
Photo: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former President Donald Trump is asking LGBTQ+ voters worried about an expansion of his anti-LGBTQ+ agenda in a second term to see the forest for the trees — and to ignore everything they’re seeing on the ground.

“President Trump’s second term agenda will create a safer and more prosperous America for ALL Americans, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race, religion, or creed!” 26-year-old campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told The Hill about her boss’s LGBTQ+ policies if he wins a second term.

The Trump campaign is otherwise avoiding the issue of LGBTQ+ rights, as are Trump campaign surrogates, like the self-loathing Log Cabin Republicans, who are selling out LGBTQ+ voters in their quest for…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Trump campaign makes bizarre pitch to LGBTQ+ voters

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today