Lesbian senator issues historic resolution apologizing for governmental anti-LGBTQ+ abuses

Gay Today
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A wide-ranging apology for the federal government’s historical mistreatment of LGBTQ+ people is in the works.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), the first out member of the upper congressional chamber, along with onetime vice-presidential candidate for Hillary Clinton, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), introduced a resolution acknowledging and apologizing for the discrimination and mistreatment of LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. military, Foreign Service, and civil service.

“Anyone who serves our country, whether they are in uniform or a civil servant, deserves to be treated with respect, fairness, and dignity, regardless of who they are or who they love,” Baldwin said in a statement announcing the resolution. “I am proud to lead this effort to show our commitment to creating a more accepting, equal country that lives up to our nation’s ideals.”

The resolution addresses the notorious

