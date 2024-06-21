Right-wing anchorman angered by the fact that gay men play football

By
Gay Today
June 21, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Lifestyle, People

Photo: Screenshot

Conservative anchorman Rob Schmitt lost it on Wednesday night on his Newsmax show when he found out about a gay flag football team sponsored by the Buffalo Bills.

During a segment called “News From the Left,” Schmitt announced that “finally, when you thought you could escape all the Pride Month propaganda by watching football, apparently not, the Buffalo Bills is the latest NFL franchise supporting a new NationalGayFlagFootball League! What?!”

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills of New York state issued a statement announcing their sponsoring a local Gay Flag Football League in Buffalo.

“We are thrilled to bring inclusive flag football to Buffalo with the support of the Buffalo Bills. This exciting addition joins 27 other cities, and over 4,000 players, including straight allies, in the National Gay Flag Football League,” said NGFFL Commissioner Joel Horton in a press release.

“I, I, I, literally just asked the producers,” Schmitt said, “I was like, ‘Are we…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Right-wing anchorman angered by the fact that gay men play football

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today