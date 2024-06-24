Gay & bi veterans score a win in court as judge rejects DOD’s attempt to dismiss case

LGBTQ+ veterans who were discharged from the military due to their sexuality got a win this week when a judge denied the Department of Defense’s motion to dismiss the case.

The lawsuit represents gay and bi veterans who were discharged because of rules like Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell that barred them from serving in the military. The federal complaint, which was filed last year, said that 35,081 veterans were discharged or otherwise separated from the military “because of real or perceived homosexuality, homosexual conduct, sexual perversion or any other related reason” from 1980 to 2011.

Four out of the five plaintiffs, like most gay veterans who are discharged, received less-than-honorable discharges. The lawsuit is seeking to…

