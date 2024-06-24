Gay US ambassador denounces Hungary’s “machinery of fear” during Pride Month

Ambassador David Pressman, right, his husband and their two sons
Photo: U.S. Embassy Hungary

The U.S. ambassador to Hungary, David Pressman, stood up against far-right prime minister Viktor Orbán in a moving and personal speech about the anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric he and the rest of the queer community is victim to.

Speaking at a Pride event at his residence in Budapest, Pressman said, “Fear is something those who seek to undermine democracy trade on, and their currency is too often you and your families.”

Pressman condemned Orbán’s government for negatively portraying those who speak out against it.

“What much of the democratic world saw as a cautionary tale, Hungary’s government seems to have embraced as a model,” he said, referring to Russia’s attacks on democratic norms. “Hungary created its own…

