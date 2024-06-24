Supreme Court will hear gender-affirming care ban case. It could change everything for trans rights.

A ruling in this case could have wide-ranging effects on legal issues concerning trans people for years to come.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court announced that it will hear a case about a ban on gender-affirming care for trans minors in Tennessee.

The case, United States v. Skrmetti, concerns three families affected by Tennessee’s 2023 gender-affirming care ban, S.B. 1. The bill restricts all gender-affirming care for transgender minors, imposing civil penalties on doctors who don’t follow it. The Supreme Court will decide on this case in the fall during the presidential election.

This case, depending on how the Supreme Court rules, will determine the fate of gender-affirming care bans in states across the country, with the potential to affect other transgender rights issues.

“While this case focuses on criminal bans on access to gender-affirming care for trans youth, the broader implications for a ruling on equal protection grounds are immense,” transgender advocate and clinical instructor at the Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinic Alejandra Caraballo told LGBTQ Nation.

“A ruling finding that government policies targeting trans people are only subject to rational basis review opens the door to sweeping government-sanctioned discrimination such as…

