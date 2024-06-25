A new law is shutting down Pride centers in state universities

A new law taking effect in Utah bans the use of the words “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) in university programming. It will close student Pride centers and programs devoted to Black, tribal, and women’s groups.

The closures come in the wake of Utah’s H.B. 261, a bill that restricts Utah schools from incorporating any and all DEI initiatives in their institutions — as well as the mere mention of the words.

LGBTQ+ resource centers at the University of Utah, Southern Utah University, and Weber State will be shut down when House Bill 261 takes effect for the coming academic year.

On Monday, the University of Utah’s LGBT Resource Center announced its closure via an Instagram post, just one of several…

