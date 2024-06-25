This African country just made history by decriminalizing homosexuality

Namibia Pride on the stage at the Christopher Street Day protest in Berlin.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Namibia’s High Court just declared a law criminalizing same-sex sexual encounters between men as unconstitutional.

The court’s ruling occurred in a case involving Friedel Dausab, a gay Namibian man, who argued that anti-gay sections of the country’s Immigration Control and Defense Acts — which forbids “sodomy” and other “unnatural sexual offenses” and also describes homosexuality as an “abominable vice” — constituted unfair discrimination and infringed on citizens’ fundamental rights, Time magazine reported.

The court’s judges found that the laws…

