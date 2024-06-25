Utah’s anti-trans bathroom snitch hotline has gotten over 10,000 complaints

Utah’s online snitch form for people upset about transgender individuals using public bathrooms hasn’t been able to find a single legitimate violation despite receiving over 10,000 complaints, the State Auditor’s office announced. As a result, the office will no longer be investigating complaints for now.

“During June, almost all of the complaints we received were also frivolous complaints. We have completed our investigations and are not investigating any other complaints at this time,” they wrote in a news release. The auditor added that only five complaints were “possible good-faith efforts to identify potential violations” of the law, but most involved government agencies needing to update their policies to comply with the law.

