Sonia Sotomayor issues a “clarion call” on the threat to marriage equality

United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaking to attendees at the John P. Frank Memorial Lecture at Gammage Auditorium at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona.
Photo: Gage Skidmore – Wikimedia Commons

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has issued what one Court analyst calls a “clarion call” to Americans worried about the state of personal liberty in the United States.

The warning comes in the dissent of a new ruling by five of the six same justices who reversed Roe v. Wade two years ago this week in its 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that eliminated the federal right to an abortion.

In the just-decided immigration case, the majority opinion written by Trump-appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett relies on a narrow decision that the Supreme Court issued in 1997 about the interests of a spouse, rather than the landmark 2015 ruling Obergefell v. Hodges, affirming the right to marriage equality in all 50 states, says Joan Biskupic, a Supreme Court analyst for CNN.

The Dobbs majority has pointedly asserted that its elimination of abortion rights in the case overturning Roe v. Wade “does not undermine… in any way” other entrenched rights, such as those involving contraception or marriage, Justice Sotomayor wrote.

Despite that assurance, “the Court fails at the first pass,” she says.

The case decided was ostensibly…

