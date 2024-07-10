Anti-LGBTQ+ GOP governor candidate allegedly endangered kids at his childcare center

North Carolina’s anti-LGBTQ+ Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) – who is running for governor, considers LGBTQ+ people as “filthy” “demons” who “mentally rape” children, and is currently under scrutiny for his past bankruptcies and non-payment of taxes. — also received citations for numerous violations at the child care center he operated with his wife from 2000 to 2007, according to The News & Observer.

While Robinson and his wife ran the Precious Beginnings Child Development Center in Greensboro, state inspectors documented dozens of violations relating to sanitation, safety, and nutrition issues, and also allegedly falsified documents. The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said the Robinsons presented falsified documents claiming that employees had completed training certifications and criminal background checks that the state had no record of issuing.

