Grindr faces massive fine for allegedly sharing “sensitive” user data

Gay Today
The queer men’s hookup app Grindr has been fined NOK 65 million ($6 million) by a Norwegian court after an investigation found that the company unlawfully shared sensitive user data with commercial companies they had partnered with.

The decision resulted from a 2020 complaint by the Norwegian Consumer Council (Forbrukerrådet), which found out the app has collected and shared sensitive user information with numerous commercial entities.

The commercial entities were then allowed to further disseminate the data to potentially thousands of other third-party companies so they could then tailor-make advertisements for users, allegedly violating the country’s user privacy and data protection laws.

The director of the Norwegian Consumer Council, Inger Lise Blyverket, put out a statement celebrating the ruling, calling it…

