Sen. James Inhofe, longtime anti-LGBTQ+ foe, is dead

Oklahoma Sen. James Inhofe (R)
Photo: US Senate

James Inhofe, the longtime U.S. senator and implacable foe of LGBTQ+ rights, has died after suffering a stroke. He was 89.

The firebrand Republican retired from the Senate in 2023 after a six-decade career serving in the Oklahoma Legislature, as the mayor of Tulsa, in the U.S. House of Representatives, and in the Senate since 1994.

Inhofe has a long list of greatest hits in service to his anti-LGBTQ+ agenda, based in no small part on his membership in the Family, also known as the Fellowship, a network of powerful evangelicals with the goal of erecting a Christian Nationalist state.

Members of the group are well-known for helping draft Uganda’s notorious Kill the Gays laws.

Inhofe was considered overtly hostile to the LGBTQ+ community throughout his career and…

