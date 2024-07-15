Abraham Lincoln had sex with other men, new documentary claims

One of America’s favorite presidents may have had a not-so-secret life as a queer man, a new documentary has suggested.

Lovers of Men is a new documentary that “‘examines the intimate life of America’s most consequential president,” including the theory that Lincoln may have had gay sexual relationships throughout his life.

The documentary is not the first to claim this. Scholars and academics have long pointed to letters Lincoln wrote to close male friends as evidence he may have experienced same-sex attraction.

One male friend in particular comes up often in the discussion of Lincoln’s sexuality…

