California voters will get a chance to repeal Prop 8, the state’s notorious anti-gay law

In 2008 California voters outlawed same-sex marriage by passing Proposition 8, an infamous ballot measure largely funded by the Mormon Church. But voters just learned what ballot initiatives they’ll be voting on this November, and among them is Proposition 3, a law that would enshrine the right to same-sex marriage in the state Constitution, effectively undoing Prop 8.

The measure will ask voters to approve a “fundamental right to marry” and remove language that defines marriage as solely between a man and a woman.

It’s a redo for voters in the Golden State of a notorious decision they made in 2008.

