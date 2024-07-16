Anti-LGBTQ+ governor candidate flees reporters by hiding in an elevator

North Carolina Lt. Gov. really doesn’t want to talk about his recent suggestion for people to kill leftists.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R)
North Carolina’s anti-LGBTQ+ Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) – who is running for governor and considers LGBTQ+ people as “filthy” “demons” who “mentally rape” children — dodged local TV news reporters who wanted to ask him about his recent comments encouraging religious conservatives to kill leftists. Instead of answering, his campaign manager blocked journalists from speaking to him, and Robinson called the reporters “shameful” as he fled them by disappearing into an elevator.

Reporters from local news station WRAL tried to question Robinson about his past comments on Wednesday after he attended a ceremony at the state legislature honoring a Craven County police officer for bravery.

Reporters followed Robinson after the ceremony and asked if he would answer a few questions. Instead of answering the question, his campaign spokesman Mike Lonergan said…

