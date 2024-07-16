Judge stops GOP attorney general from spying on trans kids’ medical records

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey talks with the News-leader at his off in Springfield on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.
Photo: Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

Judge Joseph Whyte of the St. Louis Circuit Court ruled last week that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) doesn’t have the right to access transgender children’s medical information from the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“The disclosure of protected health information, even to the Attorney General pursuant to a civil investigative demand, is protected by the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (‘HIPPA’),” Whyte said in his ruling. “HIPAA prevents the disclosure of personal health information without patient authorization, except as permitted by the regulations.”

The ruling concerned Andrew Bailey’s investigation into pediatric care centers across the state of Missouri that serve trans children after anti-trans activist Jamie Reed alleged that the clinics…

