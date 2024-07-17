California school district allegedly erased LGBTQ+ people from curriculum

Gay Today
Cajon Valley Union School District’s (CVUSD) sexual health curriculum has no mention whatsoever of LGBTQ+ people, violating the State Board of Education’s guidelines, an investigation has found.

The Board of Education said that the school in East County did not follow the state’s mandated programs, which says that LGBTQ+ people or issues should be addressed.

Mark Reagles, leader of the CVUSD’s classified employees union, has worked in the district for almost 20 years. He filed a complaint after he noticed changes after a new board of trustees came into office.

“They forced the district to create their own sex ed and not follow the state’s mandated programs,” Reagles said.

Reagles told NBC 7 he was concerned that the inclusive culture he had come to know was changing. In particular, he began to worry when the district cut its contract for…

