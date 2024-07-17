Marjorie Taylor Greene & Ron DeSantis attack transgender people in RNC speeches

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) both used their speaking slots at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week to attack LGBTQ+ people, suggesting that the Republican party will try to make LGBTQ+ rights a major issue in the 2024 campaign season.

The “establishment in Washington… promised unity and delivered division,” Greene said in her speech on Monday night. “They promised peace and brought war. They promised normalcy and gave us Transgender Visibility Day on Easter Sunday.”

The crowd booed.

“And let me state this clearly: there are only two genders,” she said, pausing for cheers, “and we are made in God’s image, amen. And we won’t shy away from speaking that simple truth ever.”

Her mention of the Transgender Day of Visibility was a reference to how the TDOV – which is always on March 31 – happened to fall on Easter this year. Greene also has a sign outside her office that often gets stolen that says…

