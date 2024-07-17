This African country never outlawed homosexuality… until now

Flag-map of Burkina Faso
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The military junta ruling the West African county of Burkina Faso announced that homosexual acts will now be a punishable offense. As such, the nation is the latest in a growing number of African nations to crack down on same-sex relations.

“Henceforth homosexuality and associated practices will be punished by the law,” Justice Minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala said, according to the international news organization Agence France-Presse.

The legislation was approved by the junta’s cabinet as part of an overhaul of marriage laws. It awaits passage by the military-controlled parliament and a signature from junta leader Capt. Ibrahim Traoré.

Burkina Faso had been among 22 out of 54 African states where same-sex relations were not criminalized. The one-time French colony didn’t inherit anti-homosexuality laws found in many former British colonies.

About 64% of the country’s population is Muslim, 26% is Christian, and the rest is…

