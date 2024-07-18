Donald Trump’s “Agenda 47” is just as bad for LGBTQ+ people as Project 2025

By
Gay Today
July 18, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

Former President Donald Trump during the debate on June 27, 2024, at CNN’s studios in Atlanta.
Photo: Jack Gruber/USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

As public awareness of Project 2025 has increased in recent weeks, Donald Trump has tried to distance himself from the troubling set of policy plans for a potential second term crafted by the far-right, anti-LGBTQ+ Heritage Foundation. In a July 6 post on his social media platform, Truth Social, the former president claimed to “know nothing about” Project 2025, writing that he disagrees with “some of” the plan’s proposals while he considers others “absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.”

Of course, by now we’re all well aware of Trump’s propensity for telling lies and spreading misinformation, so it’s hard to imagine anyone seriously believing his claims about Project 2025, which, among its many proposed regulations and executive orders aimed at radically reshaping the federal government in its far-right, Christian nationalist authors’ image, also aims to dismantle federal protections for LGBTQ+ people.

But even if one were to take Trump at his word, his own proposed agenda for a second term is just as troubling for LGBTQ+ Americans.

The Trump campaign has posted many of its own anti-LGBTQ+ plans and proposals…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Donald Trump’s “Agenda 47” is just as bad for LGBTQ+ people as Project 2025

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today