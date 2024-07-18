The forced outing of queer students is now illegal in California’s public schools

Gay Today
July 18, 2024

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has signed a first-in-the-nation law banning forced outings in state public schools.

The SAFETY Act prohibits “parental notification” policies in school districts that require educators to notify parents if their child requests to use pronouns and facilities different from the gender they were assigned at birth.

The law, which goes into effect immediately, also protects teachers and administrators from retaliation if they choose not to follow district directives to out queer kids to their parents. It also funds resources for parents and families of queer students to help offer supportive conversations about their identities on terms that make the children feel safe and respected.

The SAFETY Act — Support Academic Futures & Educators for Today’s Youth —passed the state Assembly in June by a vote of 60-15.

