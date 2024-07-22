The Democrats are quickly unifying behind Kamala Harris as their presidential choice

By
Gay Today
July 22, 2024Posted in: Events, Headlines, Health, People, Politics

Kamala Harris at San Francisco Pride 2019
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Now we have a race.

After more than three weeks of paralysis, the Democratic party’s ordeal about what to do about a floundering Joe Biden came to an end with Biden facing the inevitable and stepping aside. His endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement was quickly echoed by many other Democrats, including many of the same political figures whose names had been floated as potential Biden replacements.

The speed at which the party has been coalescing around Harris as the presumptive nominee is a sign of how eager Democrats are to put a disastrous stretch behind them. Ever since Biden’s dreadful performance at the presidential debate last month, he has faced nothing but a steady drumbeat of questions about his mental competence. For a public that was never thrilled about the choice between Biden and Trump in the first place, Biden’s age became the central issue of the campaign, much to the Republicans’ delight.

Guess who’s the oldest candidate in the race now? Donald Trump, at 78.

Harris has the opportunity to…

Read full story, and more, from Source: The Democrats are quickly unifying behind Kamala Harris as their presidential choice

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today