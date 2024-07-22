X recently deleted hundreds of LGBTQ+ accounts under mysterious circumstances

By
Gay Today
July 22, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Technology

Photo: Pink Media

Pink Media, a social media marketing agency, has announced they were banned on X (formerly Twitter) in a statement, and that all of their 250+ accounts were permanently suspended on the morning of July 4th. The agency’s statement coincides with the reported removal of hundreds of LGBTQ+ accounts as well as the removal of nearly 1,000 “sock puppet” accounts pushing pro-Russian posts on the social network.

Pink Media’s statement said that around 6:30 a.m. EST on July 4, “all of our X profiles were suspended based on what they called a ‘user report; that we had broken one of the X rules.” The exact rule that was allegedly broken was not made clear to the company, it said.

“All of our profiles, including ones that were more business-focused and not part of the #ILoveGay network, and a few profiles that hadn’t been used in years, all became suspended at the same moment, which can only really be done internally by X,” Pink Media’s statement continued.

For this reason, Pink Media alleged that someone…

Read full story, and more, from Source: X recently deleted hundreds of LGBTQ+ accounts under mysterious circumstances

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today