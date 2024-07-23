GOP law forces library to require ID from patrons under 30 to access “adult” books

A photograph of a sign posted at the Idaho Falls Library.
Photo: Screenshot/Reddit

An Idaho library sign went viral on Reddit earlier this month for stating that all patrons under the age of 30 must show a photo ID proving that they’re above 18 years old to access an adults-only section. The sign is real, and it’s part of a troubling trend affecting librarians, communities, and free speech rights nationwide.

Earlier this year, Idaho’s Republican-led government passed House Bill 710, forcing libraries to recategorize challenged books — including children’s books with LGBTQ+ themes — as being for adults only. The law is similar to censorious legislation introduced in other red states, and a similar law could be enacted nationwide if former President Donald Trump gets reelected and puts Project 2025 into effect.

The Idaho law outlines what it considers to be “obscene materials,” which includes…

