Lesbian Sen. Tammy Baldwin opens for Kamala Harris’s first presidential campaign rally

Sen. Tammy Baldwin
Photo: Screenshot Milwaukee Journal

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris held her first official campaign event on Tuesday in the must-win battleground state of Wisconsin, introduced by two-term out Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), who enthusiastically endorsed her historic candidacy.

“I am so proud to support Kamala Harris for President of the United States!” Baldwin told a crowd of thousands packed into a high school gym outside Milwaukee. They roared their approval.

The kickoff rally in suburban West Allis came just 48 hours after President Joe Biden abandoned his run for a second term and endorsed his vice president. In the two days since, Democrats have raised an astonishing

