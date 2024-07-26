Elon Musk’s trans daughter epically slams her dad for not knowing her at all

By
Gay Today
July 26, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Technology

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the trans daughter of billionaire Elon Musk, refuted his claim that she’s “dead” in a series of posts on Threads, criticizing statements he made in a recent interview with Canadian right-wing provocateur Jordan Peterson, where he called her “dead” because she transitioned.

Related: Elon Musk claims his trans daughter is dead because she transitioned

“Last time I checked I am, indeed, not dead… I look pretty good for a dead b*tch,” she said. in response to Elon’s comment from earlier this week that she’s dead from the “woke mind virus.”

“Calling me dead on a podcast with JORDAN PETERSON of all people while basically admitting you have zero reading comprehension by saying you were ‘tricked’ into signing documents that you read over multiple times is basically a parody of itself. Like it’s honestly camp-”

She specifically responded to a post of his from X, where he claimed that…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Elon Musk’s trans daughter epically slams her dad for not knowing her at all

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today