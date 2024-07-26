Over 25,000 LGBTQ+ people attend call for Kamala Harris as enthusiasm mounts

By
Gay Today
July 26, 2024Posted in: Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff at Capital Pride Festival and Concert, Washington, DC USA – 6-12-2022
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Over 25,000 LGBTQ+ people attended the Human Rights Campaign’s “Out for Kamala Harris” virtual event last night. During the event, over 40 LGBTQ+ and allied actors, activists, government officials, and drag performers all shared their enthusiasm for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Together, the attendees and featured guests helped raise over $300,000 for the Harris campaign, and 1,500 attendees signed up to help get out the vote for Harris.

The event, which was live-streamed via Zoom and YouTube, included queer actors George Takei, Raven Symoné, Sophia Bush, Wilson Cruz, Zachary Quinto, and Jonathan Del Arco; Democratic LGBTQ+ elected officials such as Sen. Laphonza Butler (CA), Rep. Mark Takano (CA), Rep. Becca Balint (VT), Rep. Angie Craig (MN), Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride, and Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta; drag performers Tara Hoot and Veronica Electronika; CNN anchor Don Lemon; Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter; and various activists and queer members of the Harris campaign.

“We were dedicated supporters of Joe Biden,” Takei said, speaking alongside his husband Brad. “But when he…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Over 25,000 LGBTQ+ people attend call for Kamala Harris as enthusiasm mounts

