Pete Buttigieg says voters are ready for a gay vice president

First Lady Jill Biden, joined by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and youth activist Javier Gomez, delivers remarks at a Pride reception Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in the East Room of the White House.
Out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg believes that, if presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris chooses him as her vice presidential running mate, voters wouldn’t mind the fact that he’s gay. In fact, a recent poll suggests this as well, with voters preferring him and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) from a list of Harris’s possible running mates.

“I’m not saying [homophobia] is not a thing, but I’m saying it’s been extraordinary how people look past that,” Buttigieg — the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana — recently told the celebrity gossip website TMZ.com. “When I came out, I was in the middle of reelection in my hometown in Mike Pence’s Indiana, and I wound up getting a higher proportion of the vote than the first time, because the city I was mayor of thought I did a good job.”

