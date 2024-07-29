Trial shows that shot taken twice a year very effective at preventing HIV in women

By
Gay Today
July 29, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Technology, World

A shot taken twice a year has shown to be extremely effective at preventing HIV infections in women and girls.

The drug Lenacapavir, if injected two times a year, can provide total protection against HIV infections. The trial, which took place in Africa, showed 100% efficacy in Phase 3 trial data, according to data published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis has been available for over a decade in the form of Truvada, a pill taken daily. However, the findings of this study suggest that shots could be another effective option for preventing HIV transmission.

Over 5,000 women and adolescent girls who were HIV-negative participated in the trial in Africa. During the course of the study…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Trial shows that shot taken twice a year very effective at preventing HIV in women

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today