Trump-appointed judge orders public high school to recognize anti-gay student group

Gay Today
A federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump has ordered an anti-LGBTQ+ student club in D.C. to be reinstated at a high school, ruling it violated members’ constitutional rights by barring the group from campus.

The student club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), asserts homosexuality is immoral and opposes sexual activity outside of marriage.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich of the District of Columbia issued the ruling earlier this month to reinstate the group at Jackson-Reed High School in Northwest Washington.

The case followed complaints to school administrators in 2022 by an assistant coach at the school, who objected to FCA’s requirement that student members affirm the national club’s discriminatory policies. In response, school officials told student members they could remain active on campus if they…

