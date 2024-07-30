Lisa Kudrow thought Chandler Bing on “Friends” was gay — just like the rest of us

Gay Today
Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay in “Friends”
Photo: YouTube screenshot

Like so many Friends fans — and characters — Lisa Kudrow says she initially thought the joke-cracking character Chandler Bing was gay.

It was a running joke in the beloved ’90s sitcom’s early days that the character, played by the late Matthew Perry, was frequently mistaken for gay, causing him no end of hilarious anxiety. But in real life, Kudrow apparently made the same assumption about Perry’s character.

In a recent interview with Conan O’Brien on the comedian’s podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, the Comeback star said that upon reading an early Friends script, “I went, ‘Oh, they have a gay character, that’s good.’ That’s all I heard.”

“And so at the table read,” she continued, “I just did a double take at him. I never even in a million years could have…

