Pete Buttigieg used 1 word to tell 190,000 “white dudes” why to support Kamala Harris

By
Gay Today
July 30, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined a massive three-and-a-half-hour “White Dudes for Harris” virtual call last night in which over 190,000 participants raised over $4 million for the campaign of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. During the call, Buttigieg focused on the one reason that people should support Harris: freedom.

Immediately after the call concluded, the X account for the organizing group, @dudes4harris, was suspended by X. The account remains online, but its administrator says that X has restricted it to “read-only,” so that it cannot make new posts or interact with followers. X is owned by transphobic right-wing billionaire Elon Musk.

Buttigieg addressed viewers early into the call—which was independently organized by men who are not a part of Harris’ campaign. He spoke alongside other notable politicians and celebrities, including gay singer…

