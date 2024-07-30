Ron DeSantis goes on bizarre rant after federal judge blocks his “Stop WOKE Act”

Failed Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) went on a wide-ranging seven-minute rant on Monday about the “woke mind virus,” gender-affirming healthcare, the Olympics opening ceremony, crime statistics, and student protestors when asked about a recent federal court ruling that placed a permanent injunction on his so-called Stop WOKE Act.

The law, which DeSantis signed in 2022, prohibits businesses from requiring employees to attend mandatory diversity and inclusion training, including those focused on racial and LGBTQ+ inclusion. Last Friday, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker placed a permanent injunction against the law. Walker called the law “positively dystopian” and said it violates business’s rights to free speech.

Walker temporarily blocked the law in August 2022 after a honeymoon registry business, a Florida-based Ben & Jerry’s ice cream franchisee, and a workplace-diversity consultant firm sued. The businesses said the law violated their…

