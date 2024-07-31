Elliot Page is ‘angry and frightened’ by anti-trans ‘misinformation’

Gay Today
July 31, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Elliot Page is calling out Republicans’ obsession with trans kids— while giving the perfect bit of advice to those who want to fight back.

The Umbrella Academy and Juno star appeared on the latest episode of The View to talk about the political climate facing the LGBTQ+ community, and he didn’t mince words. The exchange began with host Ana Navarro asking a pointed question about the GOP’s obsession with transgender youth.

“Republicans are obsessed with what they call the LGBTQ agenda, and across the country, they’ve introduced hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ bills, including those banning gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth,” she said. “What do you feel about that, and what advice do you have for anybody who wants to be an ally to the community?”

Page answered that he’s “incredibly…

