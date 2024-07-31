School’s pro-trans policy just won a big court victory

An Ohio school district has the right to enforce its trans-inclusive anti-bullying policy, according to a decision handed down this week by a federal appeals court.

On Monday, the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a 2–1 decision that Olentangy Local School District’s anti-bullying policy does not violate students’ First Amendment right to free speech by preventing them from misgendering trans and nonbinary classmates, according to Reuters.

The district’s policy bans bullying based on race, sex, disability, and religion and requires students, teachers, and parents to address trans and nonbinary students by their correct pronouns. The policy applies to interactions at school, during out-of-school hours, and on social media.In May 2023, Parents Defending Education (PDE), a Virginia-based national conservative group, filed a lawsuit…

