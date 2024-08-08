Bulgaria bans LGBTQ+ “propoganda” in schools

The Bulgarian parliament passed a law banning “propaganda [of] non-traditional sexual orientation and/or gender identity other than the biological one” in schools across the country yesterday, as the country falls in line with Russia’s push against LGBTQ+ existing in public.

The ban comes via changes to the 2020 Pre-school and School Education Act. It was proposed by the pro-Russia Vazrazhdane Party and passed 159 votes to 22 out of the 240-person parliament, Politico reports.

It was condemned by LGBTQ+ rights advocates who protested in the country’s capital of Sofia and chanted, “Shame on you.” The gay rights group Deystvie said that “Bulgaria is following in Russia’s footsteps.”

Russia is notoriously bad on LGBTQ+ rights. In December 2022, the country completely banned…

