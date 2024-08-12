Kim Coco Iwamoto will be Hawaii’s first trans lawmaker after beating the House speaker

August 12, 2024

Kim Coco Iwamoto
Photo: YouTube screenshot

In Hawaii, trans woman, and former member of the Hawaii Civil Rights Commission and Hawaii Board of Education Kim Coco Iwamoto (D) just beat the incumbent in her district’s Democratic primary who has been in office for three decades, becoming the first trans person elected to the body.

Iwamoto defeated incumbent state House Speaker Scott Saiki by around 5% of the votes, with Iwamoto receiving 49.3% and Saiki receiving 44.6%.

“It feels great to have this experience especially knowing that so many very powerful people endorsed him as well,” said Iwamoto. “So I wasn’t just campaigning against him. I was campaigning against the entire democratic establishment.”

She’s worked previously as an attorney and has been…

