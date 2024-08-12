Outbreaks of Mpox in Africa could lead to a state of emergency in the region this week

Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus particles
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Mpox cases in Africa have surged to over 15,000 this year, more than the entire year of 2023, causing concern for world health experts such as the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who are expected to declare an emergency next week.

The most impacted populations are children in the Democratic Republic of Congo, killing hundreds and making thousands more sick. Over 96% of cases and deaths from the disease have occurred in the DRC, but the disease has been detected in 10 countries in total. The disease has also spread into African countries that have not previously had any cases, such as Kenya and the Ivory Coast.

The African CDC said cases are up 160%, and deaths have jumped by 19%.

The leader of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that he would convene a committee to consider declaring…

