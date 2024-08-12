Pete Buttigieg turns the table on JD Vance’s “stolen valor” claims with snappy 3-word phrase

August 12, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

For the past week, Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) has been accusing Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz of “stolen valor,” which is when someone lies about being in the military or about medals or honors they received as a part of their service. Walz served in the Army National Guard for 24 years.

But out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, himself a former servicemember, shot back at Vance’s concern for honesty by bringing up who Vance is on his party’s ticket with.

At issue is a statement Walz made in a video in 2018 about gun violence where he said that “weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at.” Vance said that Walz never saw combat when he was in the military (Vance didn’t either) and believes that Walz’s wording implies that he did.

“Well, I wonder, Tim Walz, when were you ever in war? When was this?” Vance said last week.

“What was this weapon that you carried into war, given that you abandoned your unit right before they went to Iraq, and he has not spent a day in a combat zone?” Vance said, referring to how Walz retired after 24 years in the Army National Guard to run for Congress. “What bothers me about Tim Walz is the stolen valor garbage.”

Buttigieg was on CNN’s State of the Union yesterday, where he accused Vance of…

