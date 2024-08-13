Elon Musk’s trans daughter says his biographer “threw her to the wolves”

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, has once again spoken out against her father and his rampant transphobia. This time, she has aimed her father’s biographer, Walter Isaacson. Isaacson released his biography on Musk last year.

In a series of posts on Threads, Wilson wrote, “To Walter Isaacson, you threw me to the wolves in what was one of the most humiliating experiences of my entire life.”

“Elon was your darling Tony Stark apartheid-american hero with a semi-tragic backstory who was saving the world and you were too f**king cowardly to write anything other than a sad excuse for a puff-piece. To further this goal, you portrayed me in a light that is genuinely defamatory and I’m not going to mince my words.” Wilson continued.

In the 2023 biography, titled Elon Musk, Isaacson paints Musks’s transformation from a Democrat to a right-wing hero. He points to Wilson’s transition, which happened…

