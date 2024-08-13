Fact check: Will Tim Walz allow trans kids across America to get gender-affirming surgery?

This MAGA ad accuses Kamala Harris of picking Tim Walz so that he could “enforce” Minnesota’s trans laws nationally. Is that true?

Tim Walz with Vice President Kamala Harris on her visit to Minnesota on March 14, 2024
On August 6, 2024, the MAGA Inc Super PAC, which is supporting Donald Trump in this election, released a campaign ad that targets the Harris campaign’s vice presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The core of this ad makes three claims about Walz’s legislative history around gender-affirming care.

  1. Walz backed legislation requiring tampons to be given out in boys’ school bathrooms;
  2. He backed legislation allowing gender-affirming surgery for trans minor;
  3. Kamala Harris wants Walz to enforce these laws “on a national scale.”

Here is how LGBTQ Nation evaluated each of these claims for truthfulness. LGBTQ Nation emailed MAGA, Inc. for comment on each of these claims; however, they…

