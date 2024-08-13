Tom Daley gets teary-eyed as he announces his retirement from diving

Tom Daley’s last Olympic Games were perfect. The iconic athlete won silver with a triumphant performance in the men’s 10-meter synchronized diving, and our hearts with his adorable shenanigans.

And the best part is, he was able to share the experience with his family.

Daley announced his retirement Monday, shortly after returning to the U.K. The 30-year-old captured his fifth medal in five Olympics, alongside his partner Noah Williams.

In an interview with the BBC, Daley could barely contain himself. The all-time great was holding back tears, overwhelmed…

