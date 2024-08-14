Homophobic former NBA player wins primary, will face pro-LGBTQ+ Sen. Amy Klobuchar

By
Gay Today
August 14, 2024Posted in: Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

Royce White on his podcast Please Call Me Crazy
Photo: Screenshot YouTube

Royce White — a former NBA player, conspiracy theorist, and frequent user of homophobic slurs — defeated his opponent, Joe Fraser, in the primary elections for the U.S. Senate in Minnesota. Now, White will face incumbent Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) in the general election in November.

The Minnesota Republican Party endorsed White in May, even though he was suspected of possible campaign finance violations for allegedly spending thousands in donor money in a strip club.

According to CBS News, Fraser was expected to win the race but lost when he only garnered 29% of votes. White won 38%.

White is an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump, and opposes “the church of LGBTQ.” His X account is full of homophobic slurs, and The Daily Dot wrote that it is…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Homophobic former NBA player wins primary, will face pro-LGBTQ+ Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today