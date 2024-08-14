JD Vance’s foreword to Project 2025 founder’s book says Democrats are “wolves” who must be killed

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) compared Democrats and left-leaning liberals to “wolves” who must be shot dead and gardeners who have poisoned American soil in his foreword to Dawn’s Early Light: Taking Back Washington to Save America, a book written by Kevin Roberts. Roberts uses similarly violent and dehumanizing imagery in his book.

Roberts is president of the right-wing think tank Heritage Foundation and the architect of Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s blueprint for gutting federal agencies and undoing longstanding civil rights under Donald Trump’s second presidential term.

Vance begins his 1,091-word foreword to Roberts’ book by referencing Pulp Fiction, a 1994 Quentin Tarantino film that depicts its three gay characters as violent kidnappers, rapists, and BDSM leather freaks.

Near the end of his foreword, Vance writes, “We need…

