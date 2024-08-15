Nickelodeon allegedly “blackballed” JoJo Siwa after she came out

Gay Today
August 15, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Lifestyle, People

Jojo Siwa says that she “basically got blackballed” by Nickelodeon after she came out as gay.

Siwa is featured in Demi Lovato’s new documentary Child Star, which looks at how children are victimized in Hollywood, interviewing celebrities who grew up on screen or stage, including Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Raven Symone, and Siwa.

In a piece The Hollywood Reporter ran about the documentary, Siwa says that after she came out in January 2021 as a seventeen-year-old, Nickelodeon president Brian Robins asked her, “What are we going to tell the kids?” to which she replied, “That I’m happy?”

He then allegedly told the teenager to…

