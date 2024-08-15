Tim Walz’s gay & bisexual former students praise his life-changing guidance

In 1999, Walz was a teacher and founded his high school’s first gay-straight alliance. His old GSA students still remember him warmly.

Minnesota Gov. and Vice President hopeful Tim Walz (D) inspired generations of students during his time as a founder of the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) at the Mankato West High School in Minnesota. Now, some of his former GSA students are coming back to discuss all the ways in which Walz, as well as his wife Gwen, helped them personally.

One student, Jacob Reitan, was a gay student bullied for his sexuality. He turned to Walz for help, and Walz made a huge impact on him.

“Both Tim and Gwen were incredibly supportive of their gay students, and they modeled values of inclusivity and respect,” Reitan told MSNBC. “I was bullied in high school. [Their values] helped not just me, but it also, I think, helped the bully. It showed the bully a better path forward, and I can think of no one better than Tim Walz to show that better path forward for America.”

While introducing Walz as her running mate to a rally audience of 14,000 in Philadelphia last Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris noted that…

