Trump campaign advisor Roger Stone calls Dem VP pick Tim Walz a “f*ggot”

Moments later the Trump whisperer added, “Name-calling is a mistake and it won’t work.”

Roger Stone — the alt-right’s peripatetic, racist, Trump-whispering court jester — called Kamala Harris’ VP pick on Monday a “f*ggot.”

“I hate to quote Mel Brooks in Blazing Saddles, but he was jumping around like a Kansas City f*ggot,” Stone said of Walz on his Rumble podcast The Stonezone.

Stone — who served as an advisor to Trump’s 2016 campaign and once referred to CNN personality Roland Martin as a “stupid n**ro” — was joined by Turning Point USA flack Kaitlin Sinclair and Slingshot.news Editor-in-Chief Troy Smith, both of whom delighted in the gay slur.

In quoting the iconic movie comedy, Stone not only insulted Walz but a generation of Mel Brooks fans who know the spirit in which the line was originally intended does not align with Stone’s malevolent motives. In the film, an angry man shouts the line at a gang of racists who insult Black workers and begin…

